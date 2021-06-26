Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Kills Is A Brutal Second Wave For The Series

The recent trailer for Halloween Kills has us pretty excited, with the film promising gore and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode taking the fight to Michael Myers. Fans certainly think that it’s going to be worth the wait for the movie, which was due to come out last year before COVID-19 hit, and will be followed by Halloween Ends in 2022. Lee Curtis has now shared her thoughts on Halloween Kills, and promises a “brutal second wave”.

Commenting via Instagram, the actress had this to say about the message of the production:

“David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have crafted an intense and brutal second wave of their masterpiece HALLOWEEN 2018 @halloweenmovie. They were prescient in the 2018 film about the amount of trauma that was being recognized, primarily by the #metoo movement which collided with Laurie’s 40 year trauma and now they were again ahead of the curve of the amount of rage that we have all seen and felt in 2020. WE ARE ALL MAD AS HELL AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE! Another brilliant chapter in the ultimate story of good vs evil, Laurie vs Michael. Happy Halloween. See you ALL in THEATERS in October!

Compared to the more slow-burning aesthetic of 2018’s Halloween, director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride look to be amping up the action for the sequel. That Halloween Kills will deal with revenge, while touching on the #MeToo era, shows that the Strode family aren’t going to keep trying to avoid the Shape in the upcoming picture, but will be taking him on directly.

The trailer hints at multiple Easter Eggs for fans, including the return of Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, some returning faces from the 1978 original feature, as well as callbacks to the masks from Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Perhaps more striking, though, is just how much more bloody Halloween Kills will be, with Gordon Green having previously promised ten times as many deaths as the previous film.

With John Carpenter also heaping praise on Gordon Green and McBride’s latest work, it does appear that we’ll be getting a very satisfying continuation of the franchise. However, it’s unlikely that there’ll be too much closure in Halloween Kills, given that Halloween Ends will presumably be wrapping up the story in a more comprehensive way. Based on comments from Gordon Green, though, the third entry in the series will be more streamlined and personal, so the upcoming Kills might be the most action-heavy instalment so far.

Audiences will be able to enjoy Halloween Kills in theaters on October 15th 2021, with its follow-up coming on October 14th, 2022.