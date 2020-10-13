Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks Chris Evans May’ve Leaked His Nude Photo On Purpose

A couple of weeks ago, MCU star Chris Evans accidentally leaked some nude photos of himself on Twitter. And social media being what it is, every online platform went into a frenzy. But as with all of these intemperate scandals, the controversy has slowly died down.

Still, people, including the actor himself, had a lot of fun with it. The Captain America star later addressed the incident and called it “embarrassing,” while also making a political statement. “Now that I have your attention [face-palm emoji]… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” He wrote on his Twitter feed. Even his co-star Mark Ruffalo chimed in, remarking that with President Trump in office, there’s a threshold to embarrassment that they can’t pass.

One good thing that came out of the ordeal, if any, was the MCU fans’ wholesome support, many of whom flooded Twitter and Instagram with photos of Evans and his dog to protect the actor’s dignity. Though another Marvel colleague was quick to call out the double standard, noting that it’d be nice if the same thing happened with female actors.

While there’s no question that the whole mess was an accident on Evans’ part, his Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis seems to think that it may have been a staged attempt to get people’s attention.

“My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!” she said in a recent interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show. “My question is this, he’s so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being, I’m wondering if it was even planned?”

Clarkson couldn’t help but agree, saying: “Oh, he’s so clever! I kind of think it was planned just cause he was trying to get people to vote.”

Lee Curtis further revealed that she initially wanted to make a joke about it on social media, but changed her mind.

“I could have made some sort of joke and said he took after his movie father, Don Johnson,” she said, referencing his on-screen father in Knives Out. “Because I’m really, really close friends with Melanie Griffith. She’s one of my best friends and has been forever and she was married to him twice.”

I guess we’ll never know if Chris Evans did this deliberately. But the idea, especially in the service of a political purpose, seems far-fetched, to say the least.

Tell us, though, what do you think about the matter? Sound off in the usual place below.