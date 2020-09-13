Mark Ruffalo Hilariously Teases Chris Evans About His Leaked Nude Photo

Even Mark Ruffalo’s getting in on the fun now, it seems.

Earlier this weekend, Chris Evans found himself trending on Twitter for reasons he probably never expected, as the actor accidentally leaked a nude photo to millions of his followers on Instagram. Though it was swiftly deleted, it didn’t take long for people to screengrab it and begin spreading the pic around social media.

Indeed, it’s got everyone talking and poking fun at the MCU icon and now, one of his Marvel co-stars has weighed in with his own thoughts on the matter, as Mark Ruffalo shared a rather hilarious Tweet yesterday, offering a silver lining for Evans.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

You can always count on Mark Ruffalo to lighten up a situation and it’s nice to see the actor trying to make his colleague feel a bit better here. Of course, many may even agree with him in regards to his comment about Trump. But in any case, we’re sure Evans cracked a smile when he read his buddy’s tweet.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem likely that we’ll be seeing these two share the same screen again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite Ruffalo still hanging around. But clearly they’re keeping their friendship alive regardless and who knows? Maybe they’ll work together on some future project.

For now, though, Chris Evans has bigger problems to worry about and it’ll be interesting to see if the actor addresses his little mishap or just waits for all the commotion to die down. Which is undoubtedly will. In fact, by this time next week, we’re betting that most people will have forgotten all about it. At least, Evans is no doubt hoping that’ll be the case.