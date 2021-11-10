Jared Leto Feels Honored To Be First On-Screen Morbius

Jared Leto’s Morbius is hitting theaters at the beginning of next year, and fans are gearing up to see Dr. Michael Morbius on screen for his big debut. Morbius is a Spider-Man anti-hero from the comics, and the story of his character is one of desperation and power-hunger.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.”

In a recent interview, Leto spoke about the upcoming MCU/Sony movie. When asked what fans are in for when they sit down to watch Morbius, Leto wasn’t sure he could put the experience into words. Speaking to Screen Rant, Leto had this to say about the experience.

“I don’t know if it’s describable! But I’m excited by Dr. Michael Morbius. I really am so honored to bring a character to life for the very first time on screen. And that’s harder and harder, because there’s so many of these great characters that have already been on screen … That was something that was really exciting to me and I think it’s a film that, after all that we’ve gone through the past couple of years, just get in the movie theater and have a great time. And I hope that’s what people take from ‘House of Gucci’ and from ‘Morbius.'”

Leto says he’s very excited to play Dr. Michael Morbius, and he recognizes the honor it is to bring the character to the big screen for the first time.

He also spoke about the experience for fans of simply being back in the theater again. After a tough couple of years, he hopes his projects allow people to have a great time at the movies again.

Morbius is slated to release on Jan. 28, 2022.