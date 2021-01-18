Jared Leto Explains How It Felt To Play Joker Again In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Against all the odds, Jared Leto is returning as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The movie won’t just be resurrecting the filmmaker’s original vision for the 2017 crossover event but will also be giving Leto another chance to win over audiences as his interpretation of the Clown Prince of Crime, after his performance in Suicide Squad was torn apart back in 2016. Since then, though, fans have grown kinder to the Leto Joker and are now excited to be seeing him give it another go.

But how does the Morbus star himself feel about getting the opportunity to don the white makeup and green hair again? While speaking to CinemaBlend, Leto praised his experience working with Zack Snyder and admitted that he’s missed the Joker, as he does with many of his characters, so he found it “nice” to get to revisit the role.

“Well, Zack Snyder, he’s a warrior, he’s a madman. I really love him. With every character I play, I don’t know if it’s because I work so intently and I tend to dig really deep and put a lot of time and energy into it, but when I’m done playing the part, I do miss them a little bit… So it’s nice to revisit things.”

We know that Leto’s new scenes as the villain were some of the fresh material shot for the Snyder Cut last year. The director has teased that Mr. J will have a bold new look this time around, too, so don’t expect the grills, tats and gangster fashion seen in Suicide Squad. That said, Leto’s Joker will likely only have a cameo in the grand scheme of things. Even though there’s plenty of screen time to go around.

Having come back once, however, it’s now plausible that the actor has a future in the DCEU as the Joker. Fans, of course, are hoping that a David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad could come to pass – see the recently shared deleted clip Ayer posted to social media – but for now, be sure to check out his return in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, hitting HBO Max this March.