Watch: David Ayer Reveals Brand New Joker Clip From Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been dominating the headlines so often since it was officially confirmed that almost all of the talk surrounding the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad seems to have evaporated. The director of the DCEU’s maligned antihero ensemble hasn’t been shy in admitting that the version of the movie that hit theaters was a million miles away from the project he initially signed on to bring to the big screen, though, and he’s clearly looking to make amends.

Ayer has been revealing all sorts of information about his cut on social media, including scrapped subplots and teases of an entirely different Joker than the one we saw in the finished product. Of course, there are heaps of promotional material featuring Jared Leto that never made it into either the theatrical or extended versions, so there’s clearly a lot of footage that was left on the cutting room floor.

Hoping to stir up the conversation once again, Ayer has now released a never before seen clip of Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime in action, and while there it isn’t exactly an earth-shattering moment, it does continue to reaffirm that an alternate version of Suicide Squad isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood)

Here's How Jared Leto Could Look As Justice League's Knightmare Joker 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If the Snyder Cut proves to be the success that everyone’s expecting it to be, then surely the Ayer Cut won’t be too far behind. After all, the filmmaker has admitted that it would take him a lot less time and a whole lot less money to put Suicide Squad together as he originally intended, and with HBO Max hedging their bets on the DCEU in a major way when it comes to original content, it can’t be ruled out just yet by any stretch of the imagination.