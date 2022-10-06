Actor and musician Jared Leto made one of his signature over-the-top transformations in House of Gucci in 2021 and apparently has decided he won’t let the internet ire stop him from doing so again as he has signed on to play an equally ridiculous clothes figure.

Deadline Hollywood reveals Leto will be German designer Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic about his life. Lagerfeld, who was born in 1933 and died in 2019, was the creative director for Chanel. Like Leto, Lagerfeld was not without critics. People criticized him for commenting publicly on the looks of various famous women, he was accused of being Islamophobic, among other controversies, though he claimed his persona was an act. Leto does not address any of this in the report and instead says he was an inspiration.

“Karl has always been an inspiration to me. He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man. When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be. I’m so grateful to Karo, Pier and Seb for allowing us to go on this journey together.”

On the creative side now, Lagerfeld confidants Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar, and Sébastien Jondeau are on deck as executive producers. Leto will also serve as a producer. There isn’t a director attached to the project at this time.

Leto recently appeared in the masterwork Morbius and is making an appearance in Haunted Mansion next year as the Hatbox Ghost.