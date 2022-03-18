Jared Leto wants Morbius to meet Venom

The long-delayed Morbius finally hits theaters at the end of the month. The cinematic debut of Marvel’s science vampire has been a very long time coming, with plans as far back as the mid-90s to introduce him in the Blade movies. Now, with COVID delays finally over, we’ll soon get to see what the deal is with Leto’s comic book creature of the night.

And, as is traditional in an era where any kind of crossover can and does happen, Leto is being quizzed on which Marvel characters he’d most like Morbius to meet, and he plumped for one of his Sony stablemates in an interview with ScreenRant.

“Besides Robert Downey, Jr/Iron Man, there are so many people that that would be fantastic, but of course, Venom would be would make a lot of sense. That would be fun.”

Let’s face it, the chances of a Morbius/Iron Man team-up are basically zero, but the flipside is that it’s almost guaranteed that he’ll cross paths with Venom at some point. Sony has displayed a decent commitment to its Marvel universe so far, and once more of their films are out we’re more than likely getting a Sinister Six team-up.

Leto also recently said that Morbius has a “date with destiny” with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The Living Vampire is of course from Spidey’s rogues’ gallery, so it’s no surprise the actor admitted it’d be great to “get in the ring with him and go head to head”.

That’s very possible, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home proved that Sony’s and Marvel’s universes can indeed cross over with one another. However, with Tom Holland taking a break from acting, we may have to wait a while for him to take some exploratory swings through Sony’s alternate version of New York. Perhaps Andrew Garfield’s web-slinger would be a better candidate?

Morbius arrives in theaters on April 1.