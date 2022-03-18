Jared Leto says he and Tom Holland have “a date with destiny”

The first full-length trailer for Morbius posed more questions than it provided answers, with the footage offering connections to no less than four individual franchises that all had ties to Spider-Man.

Even though we’re only two weeks away from the movie finally coming to theaters, things haven’t gotten much clearer. We all thought that the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage had aligned Sony and Marvel’s universes, before the stinger of No Way Home put paid to that notion.

However, Homecoming villain Michael Keaton is set to appear in Morbius as Adrian Toomes, so it’s reasonable to expect Jared Leto’s Living Vampire and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to end up in each other’s orbit sooner rather than later.

That’s what the Academy Award winner is hoping for, after Leto admitted to ScreenRant that he believes he’s got a date with destiny when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s canonical web-slinger.

“Well, I think Tom Holland and I have a date with destiny. By the way, just a phenomenal actor, and what a great Spider-Man. I really think he’s just a terrific talent. But it would be great to get in the ring with him and go head to head.”

Sony hopefully has a long-term goal in mind for where this is all heading, with a Sinister Six spinoff reading as the most likely destination on paper. On the plus side, that means Leto should be reprising the role of Morbius at least once more, even if his solo blockbuster ends up disappointing.