Jason Blum Says Bryan Fuller’s Christine Remake Is A Long Way Away

The Stephen King business is still booming, and it feels as though barely a day goes by without one of the author’s works being announced for a big or small screen adaptation. As things stand, there are currently nineteen movies and eight TV shows in the works based on King’s extensive back catalogue, but one of the most exciting on the docket is Bryan Fuller’s Christine.

The bare bones of the plot follow an unpopular guy who buys a 1958 Plymouth Fury, which he bestows with the titular moniker. He slowly becomes obsessed with his new set of wheels, but after being daubed in graffiti by a local rival, the automobile appears to take on a life of its own and starts murdering the residents of Rockbridge.

Christine has already been brought to the screen before, with John Carpenter helming the 1983 supernatural chiller, and the core concept of a haunted car is just as susceptible to descending into parody as it is putting an inventive spin on the slasher. The project is set to mark Fuller’s feature length directorial debut, while he’s also been tasked with penning the script, but in a new interview producer Jason Blum seemed to indicate that we won’t be seeing the finished product for a while.

“Yeah. John Carpenter’s Christine is quite different than the book, and that’s in a much earlier stage, so we don’t have a script or anything for that. We’re still talking about ideas. So there’s not really much to say about that. We’re a long way from shooting, and hopefully we’ll get there, but we’ve got a long way to go on that one.”

Fans will be eager to see what the Hannibal creator comes up with in regards to putting a fresh coat of paint on Christine, especially when the beloved series boasted plenty of eye-popping visuals and jet black humor to go along with its dark and psychological thrills. It’s a fairly laughable concept on paper, though, but in the right hands it could yet serve to terrify and entirely new generation of audiences.