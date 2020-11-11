Jason Blum Promises Fans Will Be Very Happy With Halloween Kills

Originally, we would’ve already got to see Halloween Kills about a month ago, and Blumhouse held off on moving back the much-anticipated sequel for the longest time. Unfortunately, though, there was just no other course open to them in the end, so now we’ve got another 11 months to wait until it finally hits theaters next October.

This puts the movie in a weird position where we’ve been hyped for it for a while now, meaning that when it eventually arrives, there’s a risk that we’ll be underwhelmed by the pic. Thankfully, though, producer Jason Blum doesn’t see much chance of that happening. While promoting his company’s latest effort, Freaky, he gave a brief comment on Kills to Inverse, promising that audiences will not be disappointed when they get to see it.

“Fans will be very happy, that’s all I’ll say.”

Obviously, it’s Blum’s job to talk up his movies, but we’ve heard very encouraging things about the sequel across the board. Kills sees David Gordon Green back in the director’s chair, after making the 2018 rebootquel such a success, and star Jamie Lee Curtis seems to think this one is even better, labelling it “a masterpiece.” The franchise veteran even teased how it’s got some unexpectedly timely societal themes through its exploration of mob mentality and what happens when communities feel threatened.

As that sounds, Kills will put less focus on Laurie Strode, who’ll be recuperating in Haddonfield Memorial Hospital after her experience in the last one, and more on how the Illinois townsfolk react to Michael Myers being on the loose again. Judy Greer and Andi Matichak are back as Laurie’s daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson, respectively, with 1978 original cast members Nancy Stephens, Kyle Richards and Charles Cyphers returning. Anthony Michael Hall, meanwhile, is filling the role of Tommy Doyle.

Halloween Kills is scheduled for October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, body swap horror comedy Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn, hits VOD and limited theaters this Friday, November 13th.