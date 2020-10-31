Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Kills Is A Masterpiece

Even though the movie isn’t arriving on the big screen for another year, the Halloween Kills hype train continues to roll on. A new teaser trailer was released as part of the online Blumfest event this week, timed to coincide with the titular holiday and spookiest day of the year. The footage has only made the wait all the more frustrating, but for obvious marketing purposes, there was no other time for it to arrive.

The unlikely duo of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride did a phenomenal job with their 2018 hybrid of sequel and reboot, and the franchise scored the best reviews it had seen since John Carpenter’s classic original 40 years previously, while fans flocked to the theater in huge numbers to see the return of Michael Myers, with box office takings also reaching a comfortable series high.

Jamie Lee Curtis has starred in a few disappointing Halloween movies in her time, of course, but the legendary scream queen is adamant that Halloween Kills will build on the success of its predecessor, and even went so far as to call the sequel a masterpiece.

“What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it’s very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we’re seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We’re seeing it in action and Halloween Kills weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that, proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.”

Horror films generally aren’t regarded as social parables packed with deeper meanings and subtext, but it seems that the script has turned out to be inadvertently timely given recent events, something that could add some more bite to the plot instead of following the standard slasher formula that’s been done to death a thousand times over.

In any case, all signs point to Halloween Kills being a bigger, badder and better effort than the first installment, and luckily producer Jason Blum has confirmed that it will hit theaters as scheduled next October no matter what happens in the meantime.