Watch: Michael Returns In Terrifying New Halloween Kills Trailer

In another timeline, we’d have already laid eyes on Halloween Kills, as it was originally set to be with us earlier this month, on October 16th. Unfortunately, however, it’s been delayed until October of next year due to the ongoing crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a difficult decision for the filmmakers to make, as the movie is complete and everyone involved has been talking it up, promising that it’s a worthy sequel to the impressive 2018 effort. Maybe that’s why they’ve been so generous when it comes to sharing footage. Indeed, for a project that’s still a year away, we’ve already seen quite a bit of Halloween Kills and now, we’ve got another new look at it, which you can check out up above.

Arriving during the BlumFest 2020 event today, which is being hosted by – you guessed it – Blumhouse and bringing us tons of goodies on all their upcoming projects, this fresh trailer is a terrifying glimpse of what’s in store and teases the return of the iconic Michael Myers. Who once again appears to be out for blood and not letting anything get in his way.

Of course, Kills will be just the second installment in this new trilogy, with Halloween Ends set to wrap things up in October 2022. Directly following the events of the previous film, it’ll see the Strode women – that’s Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), Karen (Judy Greer) and Allyson (Andi Matichak) – trying to convince the townsfolk of Haddonfield that Myers is once again a serious threat and on the loose. And judging by what we see in the footage that Blumhouse so generously shared with us today, Halloween Kills is shaping up to be every bit as exciting as its predecessor.