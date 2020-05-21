Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage never got the opportunity to share the screen on Game of Thrones, something that would have delighted fans no end, but this might be the next best thing. From opposite sides of the fence, with Momoa playing DC’s Aquaman (for now) and Dinklage showing up in a Marvel movie, the two are coming together for the first time in upcoming action-horror flick Good Bad & Undead.

Vampire movies just never seem to die – now with that pun out of the way – we can point out that the plot does seem to be a fresh take on a tired pop culture icon. Momoa will be playing a vampire and Dinklage will take on the role of legendary vampire hunter, Van Helsing. Except, the plot synopsis reveals the twist: the two work together to scam villages. You can read the full zany pitch below:

“Dinklage will play Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a Vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the Vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the Vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them.”

The plot does sound vaguely similar to a 1996 movie called Dragonheart, except here the dragon is the vampire and the knight is replaced by Van Helsing. That being said, there are plenty of reasons to get excited, like the aforementioned pairing up of the two actors, especially since that Twins remake is nowhere in sight. And also the fact that it isn’t billed as a comedy (though it definitely sounds like one), so we might get some legitimate scares out of this one.

On the production side, Good Bad & Undead is safely in the hands of horror pedigree. The project is an original idea from the minds of Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, the pair who wrote Freddy vs. Jason, which they hope to revisit someday with a sequel. Momoa and Dinklage are also going to be producing the movie.

Tell us, though, should Khal Drogo and Tyrion Lannister never have been cast together outside of Game of Thrones, or is this the hype you needed to be excited about vampire movies again? Sound off down below.