Jason Momoa Dedicated A Key Scene In Dune To Emilia Clarke

Jason Momoa got his break as the charismatic and deadly Dothraki leader Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. Despite not making it through season one (though he did have a cameo in season two) the character left an indelible mark on both Westeros and Momoa himself.

Now, in a new interview, he’s revealed that he paid tribute to his Game of Thrones co-star on the set of Dune. A new behind-the-scenes video titled ‘Becoming Duncan Idaho’ shows Momoa preparing to shoot a badass fight scene. This was apparently shot soon after the series finale, with Momoa dedicating the scene to Emilia Clarke and saying:

“I just saw the season finale of Game of Thrones last night. This fight’s for you, Khaleesi.”

If Momoa enjoyed the Game of Thrones finale, he’s in a very small minority. It’s widely agreed that the much-admired show stumbled and fell on its ass in the last season, with the final episodes, in particular, generating an incredible amount of online rage. That anger is still keenly felt, with the new trailer for prequel show House of the Dragon being met with a mixed reception by fans.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Dune will meet the same fate. The hugely anticipated Denis Villeneuve science fiction epic has been garnering rave reviews since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month. Fans of the book will be particularly looking forward to Momoa’s swordmaster Duncan Idaho, who’s one of the more popular characters from the original books. Judging by what we’ve seen in the trailers, Momoa has nailed it once again.

Beyond that, Momoa is currently shooting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will continue his reign over Atlantis. That hits theaters in December 2022.

Dune will be here much sooner, landing in domestic theaters on October 22nd.