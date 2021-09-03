First Dune Reactions Praise A Generational Sci-Fi Masterpiece

Expectations going in to Denis Villenueve’s Dune have been steadily rising for weeks, even if the filmmaker is nervous about the movie’s chances of box office success plunging his planned sequel into a state of uncertainty. You name one of the biggest and most acclaimed fantasy or sci-fi properties in history, and chances are the literary adaptation has been compared to it.

The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Harry Potter and 2001: A Space Odyssey are just some of the monolithic titles to have been bandied around in the same breath, and now that the literary adaptation has finally held its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, those lofty aspirations look to be well within reach.

As you can see from the reactions below, critics are already falling over themselves to throw every superlative under the sun at Dune, and while festival buzz is hardly a barometer that casual audiences tend to abide by, it does at least provide Warner Bros. plenty of ammunition when it comes to loading up the marketing with gushing praise.

The bass from the final act of Dune was shaking the entire bathroom that's below the cinema it's playing in right now. 😂😂 Love it. So excited. #Venezia78 September 3, 2021

I left DUNE shaking. This is how people seeing 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY back in 1968 for the first time must have felt. The grandeur of this thing is off the charts. However blown away you think you’re going to be, multiply it by ten. #Venezia78 — Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) September 3, 2021

#Venezia78 #Dune Part One. Jaw-dropping gorgeous to watch, rousing to experience. It pumps and pumps and pumps that spice in your veins. Ferguson is commanding, intense as usual. Chalamet gives his best in such a subdued action role. Geometric elegance in chaos. #DuneMovie September 3, 2021

DUNE is out-of-this-world in every sense of the word and a theatrical experience unlike any other. Seeing this at #venezia78 was a bit like witnessing history, this is one of the few films that are bound to shape the decade in cinema. — Marvin Wiechert (@marvinius1) September 3, 2021

Sometimes you just know when you've seen an all-time great… And #Dune is, to me, an all-time great. Denis Villeneuve's masterpiece is a sweeping symphony of spectacle, sound, and storytelling. A cinematic odyssey that is every bit as visceral as it is epic. #Venezia78 pic.twitter.com/1kkgVPIGw5 — Awais Irfan @ Venezia 78 (@OasisAwais) September 3, 2021

Dune looks phenomenal, is directed by one of the most talented filmmakers in the business, and boasts what might be 2021’s most stacked ensemble cast, so the benchmark was already very high. Looking at the reactions, though, the latest stab at bringing Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel to the big screen looks to have blown even the most optimistic preconceptions out of the water.