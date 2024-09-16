‘He was just angry… and yelling’: Jason Momoa is accused of mistreating the ‘Minecraft’ movie crew by a major YouTuber and we’re officially worried

A Minecraft Movie has turned out to be quite the impressive endeavor — impressive in that its cast, its crew, and the film itself have managed to make the wrong move at every turn. Atrocious visuals straight from a pixelated fever dream? Check. Jack Black phoning it in during the nadir of his popularity, post-Kyle Gass break-up? Check. Troubling allegations against leading man, Jason Momoa? Apparently, check.

Recommended Videos

Following Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom failing to break even for Warner Bros. last December, Momoa is in dire need of a smash-hit blockbuster to his name, but unfortunately it looks like he might’ve put his eggs in the wrong basket with A Minecraft Movie. At least, that’s going by the intensely negative buzz surrounding the release of its first teaser trailer. Even worse, it seems like making the film was about as much fun as being killed by a creeper, too, as Momoa himself is being accused of mistreating the crew on set.

What has YouTuber Valkyrae accused Jason Momoa of doing on the set of A Minecraft Movie?

Screenshot via Warner Bros. Pictures

Any allegations of professional misconduct are a serious problem for an actor, but that goes double when the person accusing them is an internet celebrity with considerable sway. Such is the case for Jason Momoa, who is facing some alarming accusations courtesy of YouTube and streaming star Valkyrae.

Valkyrae — real name, Rachel Hoffstetter, who has over 4 million followers on YouTube — recently appeared on JasonTheWeem’s stream for a live Q&A which saw her asked to name her worst interaction with a celebrity. Even though she was told she didn’t have to name names, Hofstetter declared that she wanted to call this person out.

The YouTuber explained that she was on set of A Minecraft Movie one day to shoot a brief cameo for the film, and during this experience, she claims to have witnessed Momoa “mistreat” certain members of the movie’s crew. Valkyrae alleged:

“I just saw [Momoa] mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense scene, and it was a very emotional scene, so maybe he was still in character. I don’t know. But, I just was kind of surprised by how he treated some of the crew.”

When pressed for further details, Hofstetter clarified that Momoa got “really mad” over some supposed mistake made by these crew members. Overall, Valkyrae came away with a poor opinion of the film’s working conditions.

“He was just really mad at them, that they weren’t doing something right… Setting up the shot and stuff… He was just angry… and yelling. So, I was like, ‘Man, this is not a good work environment. I would not be happy working under these conditions.'”

This actually isn’t the only time that Momoa has been on the receiving end of hostile workplace behavior. His DC co-star and on-screen wife Amber Heard once claimed that he deliberately aggravated her on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom by turning up dressed like her ex-husband Johnny Depp, not to mention fighting to reduce her role in the sequel. These days, Momoa himself has been booted out of the throne of Atlantis, as per James Gunn’s incoming franchise-wide reboot.

Momoa has yet to address Valkyrae’s comments, but it looks like her accusations have become one more to stick (or maybe pickaxe) to beat A Minecraft Movie with ahead of its release on April 4, 2025. I guess at least we know that it will have some “very intense” and “very emotional” scenes in it. That’s something, right?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy