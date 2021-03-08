Jason Momoa Jokes That He’s Starting To Get Into Shape For Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa has joked that he’s already started eating the perfect “Aquaman diet” ahead of his incoming return as the King of the Oceans in Aquaman 2.

2018’s solo outing for Arthur Curry turned out to be one of the most successful DCEU movies to date, so it’s no surprise that Warner Bros. is busy getting a sequel off the ground, with director James Wan coming back to helm it. Filming isn’t due to begin until the summer, but it seems like Momoa’s already getting in the spirit.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share some photos of himself and a crew member eating caviar in his trailer while on the set of Apple TV+’s See season 2. In one of the slides on his Instagram stories, he posted a smiling selfie with the caption “Aquaman diet.” Momoa’s not being entirely serious about starting his preparations for reprising his superhero role, then, but at least the character’s in his thoughts.

The underwater sequel has been in the headlines a lot recently as rumors have swirled that Amber Heard is out as Mera, following her apparently failing her physical exam prior to filming. Heard’s reps have categorically denied the allegations, however, and Momoa’s activity seems to suggest that he hasn’t seriously started getting in shape for the movie yet himself. Still, there’s much speculation that WB is looking for a way to reduce Heard’s role in the feature.

Before Aquaman 2 gets here, though, Momoa will be seen as the ruler of Atlantis again in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which finally hits HBO Max next Thursday, March 18th. Expect much more of Arthur in this four-hour epic than in the 2017 theatrical cut, especially in terms of screen time with Mera and Willem Dafoe’s Vulko, who was removed from the previous version.