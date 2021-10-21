Jason Momoa Praises The Batman Trailer And Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz

Jason Momoa knows a thing or two about winning a whole new legion of fans with a superhero role, after his introduction as Arthur Curry in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice eventually yielded the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made when Aquaman swam to over $1.1 billion at the box office.

Based on the way fans have been talking about The Batman ever since the trailer dropped at last weekend’s FanDome event, you’d think that record might be in danger. The internet exploded in the aftermath of the latest footage, and should the theatrical industry have returned to former glories by March 2022, then a ten-figure haul definitely can’t be ruled out.

Taking to Instagram, Momoa reacted to both The Batman as a whole and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, who the online community instantly became obsessed with once they’d seen the brand new footage.

The extended Momoa/Kravitz/Bonet clan aren’t just one of the most attractive families in Hollywood; they also appear to be one of the most wholesome. Jason Momoa, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet and now The Batman‘s Zoë Kravitz have endeared themselves to fans by publicly supporting each other at every turn, and the new Selina Kyle’s stepdad is better placed than most to offer advice about how to handle the added fame and pressure that comes with playing a major DC icon.