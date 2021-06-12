Jason Momoa Praises Zack Snyder’s Justice League

As you’d expect, given that Zack Snyder is the man directly responsible for taking Jason Momoa’s career to the next level, the actor has always been effusive in his support and praise for the man that initially hired him to be part of the DCEU.

Momoa first went in to audition for the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which would have been a very interesting choice in itself, leading to the filmmaker believing he’d make for an excellent Aquaman instead. The Justice League director fought hard to have the former Game of Thrones star cast as Arthur Curry, who went on to headline the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation in history.

As well as securing a life-changing gig, Momoa was a proponent of the mythical Snyder Cut from the very beginning, and revealed long before it was officially announced to be in the works for HBO Max that he was one of the first people to see the assembly cut that eventually became the four-hour streaming exclusive.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

In a new interview, Momoa heaped praise on Snyder’s intended vision for Justice League, despite being one of the handful of key cast members who didn’t shoot any additional footage, along with Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

“Listen, I love Zack, and that’s kind of what I signed up for, whatever, eight years ago, is to have his vision. And you know, the cool thing about that four-hour piece is that I didn’t reshoot anything. Like that was all there. So it’s interesting when people come up to me and they’re like, ‘Oh, I really love this, and it was so detailed, and it explained so much’. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what we went and shot’. I didn’t have to redo anything.” So, you know, because of the tragedy I’m happy we made one version, but I’m really happy that we got to release Zack’s art, and a lot of fans are happy. And the truth of it is, I like the four hours! And normally we watch shows that are, you know, it’s just a four-part series. So, I like the extended version and spending time with the characters.”

Any actor to have worked with Snyder tends to have nothing but good things to say about the experience, and while his cut of Justice League has ostensibly ended his association with the DCEU, Momoa will be back in front of cameras this summer when James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starts production, looking to join its predecessor in the billion-dollar club.