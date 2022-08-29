Jason Momoa teases Ben Affleck isn’t the only Batman in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

DC diehards were overjoyed when Jason Momoa revealed Ben Affleck is set to suit up as Bruce Wayne once again in next year’s Aquqman and the Lost Kingdom. Sure, that recent announcement was a transparent attempt by Warner Bros. Discovery to distract fans from the chaos of what’s happening with Batgirl and The Flash but, hey, it kinda worked. Now Momoa’s getting us going all over again by teasing that Affleck might not be the only Batman on patrol in the upcoming underwater sequel.

While chatting with AP Entertainment on the red carpet for the premiere of the latest season of Apple TV Plus series See, the star was asked to chat about his reunion with his Justice League co-star on Lost Kingdom. A mischievous Momoa responded with an intriguing hint that multiple Dark Knights might be on the way, before giving the mike a playful boop. He said:

“Well, I can’t tell you anything about the reunion. [Ben Affleck] may or may not be in it. There could be more or less or even more Batmans in it. Who knows? You only know a little bit.”

Jason Momoa reunited with Ben Affleck on the "Aquaman" sequel set, and he says there may be even "more Batmans" in next year's @DCComics film. pic.twitter.com/1QtVBt1QWl — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 24, 2022

Obviously, Momoa is just towing the company line and trying his best not to give any spoilers away here, but there may be something telling in the way he looks at the camera when dropping his “more Batmans” bombshell. Especially as we know The Flash is already set to feature both Batfleck and Michael Keaton’s version. In fact, with that Ezra Miller vehicle’s release up in the air, it’s easy to imagine WB attempting to lift its dual-Batman appeal over to Aquaman 2, just in case the Scarlet Speedster’s movie never sees the light of day, like the late, lamented Batgirl.

Following yet another delay, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled to swim into cinemas on Christmas Day 2023.