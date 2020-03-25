Javier Bardem Defends Johnny Depp In Court From Amber Heard

Even the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been able to douse the flames of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s messy legal battle, and it would appear that we’re still far away from a possible reconciliation.

Just when we thought that things had settled between Depp and his former partner, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a multi-million defamation lawsuit to clear his name after an op-ed by The Sun called him a “wife-beater.” Now, in the wake of new evidence as part of this recent court feud, we’ve learned that the Aquaman actress twisted the truth by playing the victim in their initial legal battle for divorce, painting herself as the one who’d been wronged when in truth, she was the one who emotionally and physically abused Depp.

Obviously, seeing as how these allegations ruined his reputation and career, this was a huge victory for the actor. In fact, many people have since launched several online campaigns against Heard to ask for justice and see her go through the same boycotting and blacklisting that befell her then-husband. Additionally, more incriminating evidence has emerged since the initial audio clip, further establishing Heard as a hypocrite.

Now, after his former partner Winona Ryder defended him in court, it’s time for Javier Bardem to officially voice his support. Bardem and Depp’s acquaintance goes all the way back to 1999, when the latter appeared in some scenes for Before Night Falls. The two then reunited on the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales set, where Bardem played Captain Armando Salazar.

In his declaration, the actor actually mirrored his wife Penelope Cruz’s words, calling his colleague “generous” and a “true gentlemen” before saying:

“On top of that, I’ve had the gift of working with him twice and have experienced his respectful attitude towards every single member of the crew alongside his unique and hilarious sense of humor. I stand by Johnny because I have always seen and felt a true caring and loving man in him; an extraordinary and unique artist who has listened to anyone who needed his help.”

This probably means a lot to Johnny Depp right now, who needs all the help he can get to salvage his tarnished reputation and reclaim his rightful place as one of the most influential actors in the history of cinema.

What do you make of all of this, though? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.