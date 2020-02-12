Amber Heard Was Reportedly Serially Violent To Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s domestic violence case has turned into a real nightmare – then again, what domestic violence case isn’t? – and it seems to only be getting worse and worse as it goes on.

For those who haven’t been following along, the two Hollywood A-listers were married from 2015 to 2017 and are now deep into a very messy court case that has no end in sight. Their careers have even been influenced by it, too, especially Depp’s, who claims that he was dropped from Pirates of the Caribbean because of what’s going on.

Whether that’s truly what happened, we may not ever know, but another disturbing new allegation has surfaced today that once more paints Heart in a pretty bad light, following that audio tape leak. According to Depp’s lawyer, the Aquaman star was serially violent towards the Lone Ranger actor throughout their relationship. And furthermore, came up with an elaborate hoax to cover things up.

“The first confessional tape she made reveals a conversation any real abuse victim will recognize all too well,” he noted. “It exposes that Ms Heard perpetrated serial violence against Mr Depp, and then concocted an elaborate abuse hoax to cover it up. Ms Heard gives a motive for her violence: Mr Depp was always trying to ‘split’ to escape her abuse.”

Yikes. For their part, Heard’s lawyers responded with the following:

“The fact that a woman fights or talks back does not mean that she has not been the subject of repeated domestic violence and abuse. It’s a myth to say, as Mr Depp apparently is implying, that if Ms Heard slapped him, then she can’t also be a victim. That is just not true.”

As we’ve seen many times already, the lawyers for the two parties continue to play a he said-she said game and though these latest allegations against Heard are certainly troubling, it’s not like Depp has been a saint throughout the whole thing. But at this point, we’d just love to see them reach some kind of resolution and wrap these legal proceedings up.

Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen and it seems we’ll be forced to sit through more messy drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as the year continues to unfold. We’re just hopeful that it won’t impact their careers too much more than it already has.