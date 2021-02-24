Jeepers Creepers 4 Coming This Fall, First Plot Details Revealed

Unlike most other horror threequels, Jeepers Creepers 3 bucked tradition by placing its story between the events of Jeepers Creepers 1 and 2, and though Victor Salva’s nightmarish vision wasn’t received particularly well by critics, scoring a weak 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, longtime fans seemed to enjoy it.

But were does the franchise go from here? Well, a Jeepers Creepers 4 has been pitched in the past, and we know that Salva has been quietly planning a new continuation of the tale for a few years now. Unfortunately, however, there hasn’t been much movement on the project. Until today, that is.

MovieWeb reports that Screen Media has acquired the rights to the fourth installment, which is called Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, and it’ll be distributed worldwide this fall. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but we know that the film has already been shot and what’s more is that we even have the first official plot synopsis, which can be seen below:

“The movie unfolds as the Horror Hound festival holds its first ever event in Louisiana, where it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror fans from far and wide. Among them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who is forced to come along for the ride. But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned…and that she is at the center of it.”

Jeepers Creepers 3 Photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Timo Vuorensola (Iron Sky) will be calling the shots behind the camera, while Sean Michael Argo (Iconoclast) penned the scripts. And as for Salva, well, it appears that he’s not involved at all, despite the fact that he was seemingly attached at an early stage, as he’s not even listed as a producer in the film’s credits. Nor was he mentioned in the official announcement.

“As excited as we are, we know that fans will be even more thrilled (and chilled) to return to the world of the Creeper, now with a much scarier vision from director Timo Vuorensola, who is the perfect fit to restart this franchise,” said Screen Media in a statement released this week.

That’s all we’ve got on Jeepers Creepers 4 right now, but be sure to keep an eye out as with a fall release now slated, it surely won’t be too long before some official stills and perhaps even a trailer surface, to give us a better idea of what the fourth entry in the horror series will bring us.