Jeepers Creepers 4 Will Start A Whole New Trilogy

It’s been roughly two decades now since the original Jeepers Creepers first took flight, and fans were introduced to a brand new and quite frankly, terrifying horror icon in the form of The Creeper.

The movie would go on to spawn a couple of subpar sequels and it’s been a while since we’ve heard where the franchise is headed next, which is perhaps understandable. After all, its legacy has no doubt been tainted by creator Victor Salva’s dubious past, as filmmaker spent 15 months in jail for sexual misconduct with a minor.

But it seems that there’s still some life left in Jeepers Creepers and a fourth outing is now set to arrive this fall. Not only that, but it’ll be the start of a whole new trilogy.

At least, that’s according to MovieWeb, who report that the intention is for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn to spawn two more follow-ups. Of course, that’s likely dependent on how the next film does, but given that this is a horror series which still has a pretty strong and passionate following, despite the aforementioned controversy that surrounds it, we don’t imagine that Reborn will have any trouble pulling in enough viewers to justify more.

Unfortunately, no exact release date for the fourth installment has been announced as of yet, but again, it’s expected to be here in the fall – likely around Halloween if we had to guess. And with news on Jeepers Creepers 4 now beginning to trickle out, we’d imagine a trailer won’t be too far off. As always, watch this space for more and feel free to drop a comment down below letting us know if you’re eager to see more from the franchise.