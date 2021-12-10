Jeff Goldblum hypes his return in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Plenty of fans were left bitterly disappointed when the trailers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom featured Jeff Goldblum’s returning Dr. Ian Malcolm, only for them to discover that the brief snippets amounted to pretty much the entirety of his screen time.

Fortunately, that’s about to change in a major way when Dominion comes to theaters next summer, with director Colin Trevorrow confirming that Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern have their own storyline that gives them as much to do as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, before they presumably come together to tie off the story by the third act.

The resurgence Goldblum is experiencing is not exclusive to the dinosaur franchise. He’s also returning as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Grandmaster in Thor: Love and Thunder and even has his own Disney Plus docuseries, so it’s all-systems-go for the eccentric star. Speaking to ScreenRant, he teased his Dominion return in exactly the way you’d expect.

“I think it’s going to be crackerjack, because not only does it have maybe a healthy dose of me⏤hopefully not more than you want, but I think there’s a healthy dose⏤and certainly we can’t get enough of Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard. And Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, but also DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Daniela Pineda, and Justice Smith. They’re all in it. It’s just a grand cast of⏤well, it’s not a thousand, but it’s a grand affair. I think that should be exciting and wondrous. I’m on pins and needles and tenterhooks if that’s possible.”

We could always do with a little more Jeff Goldblum in our lives, something Jurassic World: Dominion is going to deliver on a grand scale, with all of the umms and aahs that go with it. Quite frankly, we can’t wait, and it should be another billion-dollar success story for Universal.