‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ director teases how the old and new stars come together

Chris Pratt claimed that next summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion would be the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic World franchise, and on a surface level you can totally see what he’s getting at.

Having sat out Fallen Kingdom after handing the reins over to J.A. Bayona, Colin Trevorrow is back at the helm and has long since admitted that the third installment in the second trilogy will act as the final chapter in a six-film arc that was kicked off by Steven Spielberg back in 1993.

Of course, it won’t be the end of Jurassic World by any means when the first two installments combined to earn close to $3 billion at the box office, but in an interview with Total Film, Trevorrow teased how Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s storyline will run parallel to that of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

“Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris do. They’re not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they’re going to collide at a certain point … there’s this tension. It’s not structured necessarily in a way that we’re used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works.”

It appears as though the creative team have listened to the fans left disappointed by the heavy presence of Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm in all of the Fallen Kingdom marketing, which was a little misleading when it effectively comprised of his total screentime. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom isn’t going to make that mistake, and the prospect of seeing worlds collide as dinosaurs roam the planet for the first time in 65 million years makes it one of the hottest tickets of 2022.