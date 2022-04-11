Jennifer Aniston celebrates wrapping ‘Murder Mystery 2’ on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has celebrated the end of filming Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler by uploading a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram.

The Friends star shared a series of fun, behind-the-scenes clips with her 40.1 million followers with the caption:

Scenes of Aniston with Sandler and members of the production crew were playfully set to the classic Eartha Kitt song C’est Si Bon.

Murder Mystery 2 is the sequel to the first installment of the comedy Netflix series about Nick and Audrey Spitz, a married couple whose vacation takes a suspenseful U-turn. It’s Aniston and Sandler’s third film together, after Just Go With It (2011) and Murder Mystery (2019).

With nearly one million likes on the post, it’s clear that fans are looking forward to seeing more of the Spitz’s hi jinks, made both hilarious and endearing due to the stars’ wonderful comedic timing.

Murder Mystery 2 has the couple revisiting France and on location in Hawaii, a place Adam Sandler says he is fond of using in his movies.

Sandler’s pairing with Aniston has produced some of Netflix’s most popular films to date. Murder Mystery was streamed 73 million times within the first four weeks of its release, so the sequel has a tough act to follow.

One thing is for sure, the chemistry between Aniston and Sandler is fun to watch, and if lightning strikes twice, chances are there will be more installments in the Murder Mystery franchise in the future,