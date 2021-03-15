Netflix Reportedly Developing New Movie For Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler‘s continued partnership with Netflix hasn’t changed a single thing about the actor’s output, with the notable exception that viewership figures have replaced box office dollars in terms of gauging success and popularity. After a quarter of a century spent largely panning his films, critics have long since resigned themselves to the fact that Happy Madison is essentially bulletproof at this stage, reinforced by subscribers spending the equivalent to over 200,000 years streaming the company’s efforts.

The upcoming basketball comedy Hustle will mark the ninth Sandler/Netflix vehicle, but in terms of both viewing numbers and the critical consensus, it’ll have some way to go to beat Murder Mystery. The leading man reuniting with Jennifer Aniston for the first time since 2011’s Just Go with It resulted in one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever after drawing in over 73 million streams in the first four weeks it was available, while a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 44% marks the second-highest point of Sandler’s Netflix career behind the 51% of Hubie Halloween.

A sequel was announced in October 2019, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix were developing a prequel spinoff for The Witcher long before Blood Origin was revealed – that Sandler and Aniston are being eyed to headline another Netflix movie, which isn’t related to the Murder Mystery franchise.

In terms of onscreen chemistry, Aniston is second only to Drew Barrymore in terms of how well a female star has played off the leading man, so it’s natural that the streaming giant would be keen to leverage the dynamic as much as possible. Further details remain unclear for now, but the former Friends star could be poised to become the latest addition to Adam Sandler‘s troupe of regular collaborators.