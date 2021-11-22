Jennifer Lawrence on nude photo leak — “my trauma will exist forever”

Don’t Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about a number of issues, including a near-death experience and the unique and ongoing challenges that come with being a famous woman in both pre and post #MeToo-era Hollywood.

One famous breach of Lawrence’s privacy is a point of contention that continues its legacy of violation to this day.

Back in 2014, Lawrence’s private nude photos were disseminated across the internet by iCloud hackers, allowing any malignant person with a keyboard access.

“Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair. “Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

Speaking on the topic of Hollywood’s reckoning with those who allegedly commit sexual assaults in the industry unaccounted for, Lawrence recounted the times at the height of the #MeToo movement when notorious producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein weaponized the actor’s name for his own gain. In one instance, Lawrence was quoted out of context at his trial saying the actor “had only ever been nice to me.” In another instance, it was recounted by one of his alleged victims that Weinstein “slept with” the actor, which isn’t true.

Luckily, Lawrence was already a powerful movie star when she came across Weinstein for the first time, being able to avoid subjection to his alleged behavior of assault by not being in the vulnerable state of his victims of wanting to get help from him for their careers.

You can catch the Academy Award winner in the Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up on Dec. 10.