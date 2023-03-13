Jenny, the emotional support donkey from ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ alive and well at the Oscars

The Academy Awards’ Dolby Theater is literally packed with this year’s stars tonight, but at the end of the ceremony, we all know who the best-loved celebrity was. Jenny the Donkey, who was for all intents and purposes the emotional support animal to Colin Farrell’s character Pádraic Súilleabháin in Martin McDonagh‘s The Banshees of Inisherin. Jenny walked this year’s champagne carpet and even made a surprise onstage appearance courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel.

Jenny the Donkey has just arrived at the #Oscars champagne carpet pic.twitter.com/7tOeTMO7FP — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) March 12, 2023

“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey,” Kimmel told the awards show audience. “Or at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland.” Kimmel then let the audience know Jenny’s support services would be available throughout the rest of the ceremony. “If you’re feeling upset or that you win or you’re anxious or maybe you just love mules feel free to come up and give her a hug.”

Jimmy Kimmel brought out a surprise #Oscars guest: Jenny the Donkey from 'The Banshees of Inisherin' pic.twitter.com/b8N42tftdN — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

Kimmel then pointed out Farrell and his Banshees co-star Brendan Gleeson in the audience to Jenny. “There’s you’re friend Colin right there and there’s your friend Brendan whose finger you ate [IYKYK],” the host said. Farrell, who was giddy with joy the first time he saw her, blew his former co-star a kiss while Gleeson gave her a cheeky wave demonstrating his perfectly intact fingers.

Find someone who looks at you the way Colin Farrell looks at Jenny the donkey. #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/6iQbhcPzd5 — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) March 13, 2023

JENNY THE DONKEY BEST PET IN A MOVIE NOMINEE #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/YPAAzC795Z — elsa (@mcclafloy) January 24, 2023

Sadly, there is no official category for animal actors (they’ve never been eligible, not even Toto), and thus Jenny will be going home without any Oscar gold to her name — though she may earn another shout-out from Farrell, like he gave her at the Golden Globes. It seems she won’t even fly home first class. “Let’s get you back on that Spirit Airlines flight now, huh?” Kimmel said as he ushered her offstage.