DC Cinematic Universe fans are debating what character Jensen Ackles could play if he were cast in the franchise.

Ackles plays Soldier Boy in the third season of Amazon’s The Boys. His character is kinda like Captain America if he went rogue: a patriotic American hero with a shield who rose to fame during World War II.

Folks took to a post on the DC Cinematic Universe subreddit to fan-cast the Supernatural actor.

One claimed they could see him as Hal Jordan AKA one of Earth’s Green Lanterns. He was infamously originally played by Ryan Reynolds.

“Jensen’s great at making non-apologetically macho characters likeable and grounded, is funny without being goofy or witty and projects confidence and old school school energy. So I think he’d be pretty perfect for the rough around the edges thrill seeking flyboy with indomitable will.”

Others agreed.

“I like it, but I think he’d be an even greater Guy Gardner without going too far into pure comedy territory.”

“This was my thought too. He can walk that fine line between cocky, slightly misogynistic, and likeable. He would be a very believable fighter pilot.”

Another user suggested he play ex-soldier turned vigilante Grifter. Sound familiar?

“Grifter, a WildC.A.T.S film would be dope,” said one user.

“Holy shit he would kill it as Grifter,” added another.

Others suggested Ackles plays Booster Gold, Midnighter, Vandal Savage, and Green Arrow.

In other news, Jensen Ackles revealed his biggest scene in The Boys was cut. He also revealed that he filmed entire scenes for his fictional Soldier Boy film.