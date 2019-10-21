Jeremy Renner’s Old Nanny Says He Wanted His Ex-Wife Dead

The ongoing custody battle between Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco have revealed damning new allegations against the Avengers: Endgame star.

Per People, these claims come from Renner’s former live-in nanny, Naomi Moore, who recalled a time when the actor wished death upon the 28-year-old Pacheco. It’s understood the pair are embroiled in a custody battle of their 6-year-old daughter, Ava, after Pacheco filed to amend their agreement and retain full physical and legal custody.

Moore’s accusations are pretty damning, and allege that Renner threatened to kill Sonni Pacheco before taking his own life.

The most common topic of [Renner’s] conversations with Ms. Moore [in Fall 2018] were his constant complaints about [Pacheco], how horrible she was, and that it would be better if she were dead. In one particular conversation, Ms. Moore heard [Renner] state he was going to go to [Pacheco’s] house and kill her and then kill himself, and that it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Pacheco] as a mother.

Renner is yet to respond to this latest development, though it should be noted that the actor has denied any and all accusations, stating that Pacheco’s claims are “dramatizations” made with a “specific goal in mind.”

Via Renner’s lawyer:

The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.

Jeremy Renner previously accused Pacheco of having psychological problems, according to TMZ, and asked the court to limit her time with their daughter until she gets treatment. Both parents are seeking full custody of their six-year-old daughter, and we understand a court hearing has been set for November 7th.

Marvel Studios, meanwhile, is said to be mulling over the possibility of recasting Jeremy Renner, who still has a Hawkeye spinoff series in the tank for Disney+.