You’d have thought that maybe Jeremy Renner would be getting less enthusiastic about the intense stunt work required for his recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the actor turned 50 earlier this year, never mind the incident on comedy Tag a few years back that saw him break both of his harms.

In fact, quite the opposite is true, with the longtime Clint Barton admitting in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1 that he loves the fight scenes and action sequences that come with the territory when you play a superhero in the most successful film and television franchise in history.

Not only that, but he even revealed that Disney Plus series Hawkeye contains some of the best hand-to-hand stuff we’ve seen from his character yet, which is impressive when you consider it marks his seventh different MCU project.

“My takeaway – I love the action sequences. Those are some of the most fun for me. There are some really great fun ones in this. Some good wire-work, nice stunt stuff and good fight sequences, and fighting – even Black Widow, that was a long time ago. I love doing the stunts a lot in this. It was very challenging and it taught me a lot.”

Hawkeye is set to build towards Clint finally hanging up the bow and arrow, passing the mantle onto his protege Kate Bishop, with Hailee Steinfeld more than happy to pick up the baton and run with it. There’s been plenty of chatter that the expert archer may not make it out of the sixth and final episode alive, but given how Renner has voiced his continued desire to remain part of the MCU for the foreseeable future, we’d love to see him stick around.