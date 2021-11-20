Jeremy Renner would ‘love’ for Hawkeye to lead ‘West Coast Avengers’

Might Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye have a longer-term and more prominent role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe other than the forthcoming titular Disney Plus series? If The Hurt Locker actor has his way, the answer will probably be yes.

Renner explained in a recent interview that Clint Barton was the head of a comic series known as West Coast Avengers and that he “would personally love to see him be in that sort of Captain America leader role.”

“[I] think he would succeed in like, calling the shots and doing these type of things, right?” Renner went on to say in an interview with BBC Radio 1’s film critic Ali Plump. “As a quarterback instead of like being more of like a wide receiver, these type of things, right?”

"I'd love to see him in the Captain America leader role"@JeremyRenner on what he'd like #Hawkeye to do next…



Clint Barton heading up the West Coast Avengers, let's make it happen Marvel! pic.twitter.com/eufWkos5x0 — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) November 19, 2021

The spinoff publication for the Avengers in question involved Clint, AKA Hawkeye, founding the team in response to a suggestion from fellow Avenger Vision, wishing to expand the Avengers’ influence. The original team, other than Hawkeye, consisted of Mockingbird, Wonder Man, Tigra, and Jim Rhodes posing as Iron Man.

This comment from Renner would seem to indicate Clint does not die throughout the events of the upcoming Disney Plus limited series Hawkeye, of which the first two episodes are set to premiere next week.

The show takes place in a post-blip New York City where Clint embarks on a seemingly simple mission to get to his family for Christmas. But threats emerge from the shadows of his past, prompting him to partner with wide-eyed recruit Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, a skilled archer in her own right that worships the ground Clint walks on.

Catch Hawkeye on Disney Plus Nov. 24.