J.J. Abrams May Direct WB’s Justice League Reboot

Following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, J.J. Abrams will be hopping from Disney over to Warner Bros. as the director has just signed a big exclusive deal with the studio. What this could mean, We Got This Covered is hearing, is that Abrams will be put to work on the DCEU and there’s one project in particular that WB wants him to helm.

WGTC has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us that The Batman will be based on The Long Halloween and that Black Adam will show up in Shazam! 3, both of which have since been confirmed – that Abrams is the new favorite to direct a Justice League reboot. We reported back in June that WB was looking to relaunch the superhero team, following the likes of Batman and Superman being recast. At the time, we heard that James Gunn was being eyed to direct the project, seeing as the studio seems pleased with his work on The Suicide Squad. This is still a possibility, we’re told, but our sources now say that Abrams is currently more likely to do it. However, nothing is set in stone just yet.

Of course, Abrams has already had some experience with DC in the past. Back in 2002, he penned the script for Superman: Flyby. With Brett Ratner attached to direct, it would have been a bold reinvention of the mythos and Supes’ backstory. Obviously, this was many years ago so Abrams’ approach to the DC universe may have changed since then. But after putting his stamp on the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises, it still might be interesting to see him do something different with these iconic characters.

It’s also said that he could find himself helming a solo Superman movie (though not necessarily a Man of Steel 2) and/or Green Lantern Corps. A Justice League reboot apparently remains the top pick for him, though, but until we get some concrete answers, be sure to let us know what you think of J.J. Abrams heading to the DCEU by dropping a comment down below.