J.K. Simmons Says He’s Optimistic He’ll Return As J. Jonah Jameson In The MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s post-credits scene was mind-blowing for many reasons. Peter Parker’s secret identity was revealed to the world, he was framed for Mysterio’s murder and the man pinning all this on him was none other than J. Jonah Jameson, once again played by J.K. Simmons. The Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy star’s involvement was kept secret beforehand, so this was a welcome surprise for webheads, especially as it hinted he’ll be back for more appearances.

Of course, Simmons has been in the Marvel game long enough to know that he can’t spill all their secrets, but the Whiplash actor was on hand to tease that he has a future in the MCU while speaking to Collider. Simmons revealed that he’s “very optimistic” that he’s not done portraying J.J.J. yet, saying:

“There is a distinct chance, there have been discussions, and I’m not going to say anything definitive [laughter] because I don’t know if I’m allowed to. But yes, I’m very optimistic that I’ll have some more J.J.J. in my future.”

We actually know that the actor has already filmed his next cameo as Jameson and we can infer, then, that he could be popping up in Sony’s Morbius, which will be the first of that studio’s Marvel films to connect to the MCU – as revealed by Michael Keaton’s Vulture showing up in the trailer. This opens the door even wider for Simmons’ role. Not only can he turn up in the Spider-Man series, but he can also show up in Venom 2 and other projects.

It’s ironic that the star returned to the Marvel universe after his time in the DC world was cut short. He appeared as Commissioner Gordon in Justice League, but will be replaced by Jeffrey Wright in The Batman. That said, we should see more of him in the role in Zack Snyder’s JL cut. Morbius, Venom 2 and Spider-Man 3 all come out in 2021 as well, so J.K. Simmons could potentially own the superhero movie scene next year.