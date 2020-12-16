J.K. Simmons Reportedly Returning For Bigger Role In Spider-Man 3

It was a most pleasant surprise for fans when J.K. Simmons made a cameo as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and he looked to have laid the groundwork for the third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s web-slinging series by revealing Peter Parker’s secret to the world, with most people expecting the plot of next year’s threequel to follow the teenage superhero on the run as he desperately tried to clear his name.

Obviously, that’s very much not the case now that Spider-Man 3 has dived headfirst into the multiverse and recruited several major players from the Sony back catalogue including two more Spideys, Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson, Electro and Doctor Octopus, with several others rumored to be joining them. And obviously, the introduction of alternate realities and multiple timelines raises several questions about the Daily Bugle chief’s involvement.

For instance, if Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man hails from an alternate dimension, then why does the main MCU timeline’s J. Jonah Jameson look and sound exactly the same as the other one, with the exception of a bald head? The presence of Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield would indicate that the multiverse presents completely unique realities given that all three have suited up as markedly different versions of the same person, but has Simmons already crossed over from the Raimi-verse? Or is he a completely different Jameson that made his first canonical appearance in Far From Home?

Right now, we can’t say, but we’ll probably get our answers when Spider-Man 3 arrives next year, as insider Daniel Richtman claims that the Academy Award winner will be back in a much bigger role as the moustachioed media mogul. He doesn’t offer up any further details, but J. Jonah Jameson could barely contain his rage at the existence of one Spidey, so it’ll be interesting to see how he copes with three.