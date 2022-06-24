Joe Russo knows exactly what MCU role he’d want Chris Evans to take should he return

The multiverse is open and that means anything is possible and while he may not have any (announced) Marvel projects in the works, director Joe Russo has shared one star he believes would be a perfect Wolverine.

In an interview with Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Russo was asked to share the multiverse role he’d like to see Chris Evans star as if he was to return to the MCU.

His answer was none other than Wolverine. The director went further to explain why he thinks that Evans would be perfect for the role.

“Wolverine. Evans has incredible range and great physicality and he’s really good at body control. He’s an incredible actor and I don’t mean this in a bad way but he is nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled, quiet, and understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic and brings a lot of energy to set. You know, he’s just a really incredible actor, I’d love to see him do something like Wolverine.”

If anyone would know what role would suit Evans, Russo is definitely the one. Joe and his brother Anthony Russo directed Evans in their upcoming Netflix action flick The Gray Man as well as Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

This would most definitely give Russo enough experience with Evans to know what role he would suit, however, it doesn’t seem likely we will see the star appear through the multiverse as anyone other than Captain America himself.

While it likely won’t happen, seeing Chris Evans cameo as Wolverine does seem like an enticing proposition.