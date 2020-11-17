John Boyega Says He’s Down To Be The Next James Bond

Having been hit with two lengthy delays as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Daniel Craig will bow out as James Bond twelve months later than expected when No Time to Die eventually hits theaters next spring. The current incumbent of the tux will be looking to exit in style, but almost as soon as the credits fade to black, the speculation over who will be his successor is no doubt going to intensify.

As one of the most coveted roles in cinema that only changes hands on average once per decade, any actor would love to tackle the world’s most famous spy. Rumored candidates include everyone from usual suspects Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba to Eternals‘ Richard Madden and even pop star Harry Styles, but in a recent interview, John Boyega admitted that he’s not against the idea of playing 007.

Responding to comments made by Black Panther star Letitia Wright, the actor said that if director Steve McQueen was involved, then he’d love the opportunity to tackle the next iteration of James Bond.

“Hey, listen. With Steve McQueen directing, let’s do this. We could show them something different. We still bring that sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But, we could do something with that.”

Wright and Boyega both feature in McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe, and while the Academy Award winning 12 Years a Slave director doesn’t seem like the obvious candidate to helm the 26th installment in a blockbuster franchise, his 2018 heist thriller Widows proved he was capable of tackling more mainstream fare to great effect.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Boyega would jump headfirst into another major property after he voiced his disillusionment with his time on Star Wars, but James Bond would be a very difficult offer to turn down if it came the 28 year-old’s way when the casting search starts up again.