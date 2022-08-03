John Boyega reveals the career advice he got from Robert Downey Jr.

British actor John Boyega opened up about some helpful words of wisdom he received from Robert Downey Jr.

In an interview with Men’s Health, the Star Wars alum discussed the pressures that sometimes occur in tandem with career success. Working without pause on several film projects had adverse consequences for Boyega’s health, and in 2017 he suffered from burnout to the point he considered quitting acting. However, the Iron Man star reached out, and offered him words of encouragement.

“I am very interested in people who go to dark spaces and are able to flip that. [Downey said] They’re not going to know what to do with you when you come into the industry; they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, let’s just make him well-spoken and nice.’ That’s kind of the filter. You’re going to go through some turbulence. You’re going to try to find who you are within this. It might be rocky, but you’ll come out the end with a solid identity.”

It’s not the first time Downey has supported another actor struggling to navigate life after fame, either. He is a seasoned mentor and no stranger to the extraordinary demands and pitfalls of celebrity. Because of past experiences, he has compassion for the reality that growth is not always graceful, and the road to connect with authentic parts of self can be long and winding.

This year, Boyega returned to form with a vengeance as the founder of UpperRoom Productions, a new production company that’s secured partnerships with Viacom CBS and Netflix. In addition to his expanding role in filmmaking, he also has three movies set for release later this year: thriller Breaking, The Woman King, a historical drama in which he co-stars with Viola Davis, and They Cloned Tyrone, a sci-fi movie with Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx.

After taking time off to process the incredible if exhausting trajectory of his career, Boyega seems to have landed on his feet in a better place than before.

“I’m experiencing [this phase of my career] as a more balanced person who is willing to improve. I know it’s a weird, random thing to say, but I’m willing to say sorry.”

Sony Pictures The Woman King is scheduled for theatrical release on September 16, 2022 as the Boyega boom begins in earnest.