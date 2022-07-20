Watch: John Boyega takes hostages in intense ‘Breaking’ trailer

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and perhaps nothing encapsulates the all-encompassing scope of desperate times more than the plight of war veterans, who repeatedly faced apathetic hells-on-earth day in and day out, only to come home to a system that neglects and abandons them.

And now, John Boyega (Star Wars) is set to deliver a heart-pounding encapsulation of the quiet violence faced by veterans at home in Breaking, the upcoming crime thriller from Bleecker Street, which just released a brand new trailer earlier today.

Based on a true story, Boyega stars as Brian Brown-Easley, a military veteran who is turned away from Veterans Affairs. With nowhere left to hang, and uncovering more and more heinous secrets about the truth behind his misfortune, Brian takes a bank hostage, using its employees to demand attention from the law, media, and everyone else.

Starring alongside Boyega is Nicole Beharie (Black Mirror, Sleepy Hollow), Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black), Connie Britton (The White Lotus), Jeffrey Donovan (Law & Order, Invincible), and Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country, When They See Us).

It looks like a ripe recipe for a film packed with dramatic intrigue, electrifying action, and an eye-opening commentary of what goes on in our society behind the curtains of administration.

The film’s distribution will be handled by New York-based company Bleecker Street, which handled the likes of Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Directed by Abi Damaris Corbin, who co-wrote the script with Kwame Kwei-Armah, Breaking will release to theatres on August 26.