John Wick: Chapter 4 Adds Another Veteran Badass

The casting process for the John Wick franchise is genius in its simplicity, with each installment sticking to a familiar template. You take one of the modern era’s greatest action stars in Keanu Reeves and surround him with a combination of ass-kicking martial artists and esteemed character actors boasting plenty of grizzled charisma, and that’s basically it.

Naturally, Chapter 4 has continued the theme by roping in Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson and Marko Zaror to provide their expertise when it comes to onscreen hand-to-hand combat, with the returning trio of Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne bringing their respective gravitas, while Hiroyuki Sanada delivers the best of both worlds.

It turns out that the fourth installment isn’t done roping in gruff veterans by any stretch, following the news that Clancy Brown has become the latest familiar face to board the ensemble. The esteemed star has almost 300 credits to his name, building up an incredible body of work in the realms of both live-action and animation during a 40-year career.

You may recognize him from Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers, Cowboys & Aliens, Warcraft, Netflix’s Daredevil, Thor: Ragnarok or The Mandalorian, not to mention vocal appearances in everything from Gargoyles and Justice League Unlimited to SpongeBob Squarepants and Star Wars Rebels.

The 62 year-old is prolific to say the least, and based on his filmography it might be safe to assume that he’ll have been cast as some sort of shady underworld figure in John Wick: Chapter 4, one who may or may not meet a grisly demise at the hands of the sharp suited assassin and whatever improvised weapon he chooses to get the job done.