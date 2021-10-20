John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Shares New BTS Image

Most of the talk surrounding the John Wick universe over the last few days has been dominated by prequel series The Continental, which announced Mel Gibson as the first member of the cast, but let’s not forget that Keanu Reeves’ fourth outing as the legendary assassin has been shooting since the summer ahead of a May 2022 release.

The franchise has always been characterized by populating its ensemble with a mix of proven ass-kickers, rising talents and grizzled veterans, with Chapter 4 arguably the best example yet. Returning stars Reeves, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick are joined by a veritable bounty of marital artists, action heroes and acclaimed talents including Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgard, Clancy Brown, Hiroyuki Sanada and Shamier Anderson.

It’s got to be exhausting spending all day engaged in intricately-choreographed set pieces, which must be why Yen posted a behind the scenes image showing him taking a break from the action, which you can see below.

Reeves has already teased what John Wick: Chapter 4 has in store for fans, and it’s easily one of the best and most consistent properties in Hollywood right now. Box office takings have risen substantially with each new installment as the acclaim keeps pouring in, and that’s not about to change anytime soon.