John Wick Fans Do Their Research After Chapter 4 Title Reportedly Leaks

The John Wick franchise could have very easily just kept naming its sequels as Chapter 1, Chapter 2 and so on in perpetuity, but the creative team appear to be making a concerted effort to settle on subtitles that force fans to either bust out a dictionary, or do some online research.

Should yesterday’s purported leak turn out to be right on the money, then it’s set to happen again, with Hagakure joining Parabellum as a word enthusiasts of action cinema will memorize the exact definition of in no time at all. The phrase is believed to be derived from the samurai warrior code bushido, which is perfectly in keeping with the theme of the saga.

As you can see below, John Wick supporters were quick to ruminate on Hagakure as a potential suffix for Chapter 4, and a lot of them seem happy to have learned a new word.

'John Wick 4 : HAGAKURE' ? 🤔



"Hagakure, a.k.a. The Book of the Samurai, refers to a collection of text put together by Yamamoto Tsunetomo that serves as a spiritual and practical guide for Japanese warriors…" – @cinemablend#JohnWick4 👉 May 27 2022 https://t.co/twKE4g6duj pic.twitter.com/wrdq4wA6LP — Keanu Planet (@keanuplanet) November 9, 2021

Hold on hold on….hagakure…..like….Konohagakure……JOHN WICK VS NARUTO???? pic.twitter.com/XPC9OZJCaG — EternalKarma (@ERROR_TRI) November 9, 2021

HAGAKURE is a better subtitle for JOHN WICK than 3’s “PARABELLUM” bc it’s actually a Word. PARABELLUM isn’t a word! In Latin it’s “para bellum” two words! — 😈 THE Stefano DLC 😈 (@THE_Stefano_DLC) November 9, 2021

Interesting 🤔 is John Wick Going to Japan?



Hagakure is a practical and spiritual guide for a warrior, drawn from a collection of commentaries by the clerk Yamamoto Tsunetomo, former retainer to Nabeshima Mitsushige, the 3rd ruler of what is now Saga Prefecture in Japan pic.twitter.com/o151Ry8Dx1 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) November 9, 2021

John Wick 4: Hagakure?



the name is a reference to samurai — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) November 8, 2021

Hagakure is a spiritual guide for a warrior. Just found out from a Google search. Also, sorry for the typo the film is supposedly called 'John Wick 4 Hagakure' — Spamiibo (@spamiibo) November 7, 2021

john wick chapter 4 hagakure JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4 HAGAKURE pic.twitter.com/u5syZIJL4o — april (@janefevrier) November 6, 2021

The first three installments have hardly been subtle in painting Keanu Reeves’ title hero as a ronin, a lone warrior with no master who won’t hesitate to turn his back on either his ideals or the people from his past should they wrong him. In that context, John Wick: Chapter 4 – Hagakure would make complete sense, as well as indicating that Tokyo may not be a mere pit stop for the titular assassin, but a key component of the narrative.