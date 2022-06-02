Johnny Depp already ruled out a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ return, but fans don’t care

Unless you’ve spent the last 24 hours hiding under a rock (which is completely understandable given the onslaught of coverage that’s been dominating the discourse for weeks), then you’ll be fully aware that Johnny Depp emerged largely victorious from his legal battle opposite Amber Heard. The actor may have already claimed that he’d turn down $300 million to star in another Pirates of the Caribbean movie, but fans don’t care in the slightest.

As has been the case since the star was unceremoniously dumped from the brand he helped turn into a global phenomenon via an iconic stint as Captain Jack Sparrow, two brand new swashbuckling blockbusters remain in development at Disney. One of them is said to be a direct continuation to Dead Men Tell no Tales, while the other will be headlined by Margot Robbie, but Pirates supporters don’t seem all that interested in either.

Even though he ruled himself out of the running in the most public of forums, yesterday’s verdict has nonetheless seen the hopes for a Depp-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel reignited in an instant.

Disney executives are shitting their pants knowing they will have to give Johnny Depp at least $500 million to return to Pirates of the Caribbean now that he’s been vindicated — miranda mckingsby (@laffmytitsoff) June 1, 2022

Prediction: Thought it 7 wks ago, believe it now – cuz Box Office $$$!



Johnny Depp will play Capt Jack Sparrow again in a Pirates of the Caribbean film.



Disney says no. Johnny says no. Pfft.



Imagine that BO redemption story when a film or 2 passes & Capt Jack returns. Epic.❤️ — Ronn Burner (@fakeronnburner) June 1, 2022

Disney better be ready for the return of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean and i ain’t talking about some cameo shit. That dude deserve his Jack Sparrow main role — Syed Asyraf (@syedasyraf26) June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp please go back on your word and return to Pirates of the Caribbean, PLEASE BRO PLEASE — Vic (@vickrrm) June 1, 2022

Can "pirates of the Caribbean" now return "Johnny Depp" as captain jack Sparrow? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — sho'n whine mi ni?? (@ItunnuAdaradele) June 1, 2022

Interestingly, the #DeppVsHeard outcome could really help @WaltDisneyCo .. Majority of people across party lines are standing with Johnny Depp.. another Pirates of the Caribbean featuring the return of Jack Sparrow may do wonders in repairing @Disney 's tarnished image. — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) June 2, 2022

Do you think Johnny Depp will return as Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean? — BasedEren (@BasedYeager18) June 1, 2022

Okay can Johnny depp return to pirates of the Caribbean now 🤗 — Trip (@TrippWho) June 1, 2022

At this stage, Disney would possibly be better off simply abandoning ship and letting Pirates of the Caribbean sail off into the sunset for good. Reviews have grown progressively worse with each passing sequel, and there’s clearly a huge volume of staunch fans who have zero interest in the property without Depp, and you can be damn sure they’ll make themselves heard when either one of the new projects emerges from the wilderness of development hell.