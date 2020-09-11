Watch: Johnny Depp Thanks Fans In New Instagram Video

Johnny Depp has shared a new video to Instagram in which he thanks his fans for their “constant and loyal support.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star has endured probably the most trying period of his career over the past few years and counting, as the legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard rage on and on. His public image took a major hit following serious allegations levelled at him by Heard, but Depp has since tried to reclaim his reputation through various defamation lawsuits.

This quirky new video features the actor penning a letter to his fans while sitting in his study. Depp also wrote out his words in his caption, and here’s what he has to say:

“Hello All!

I just wanted to thank you all once again for your constant and loyal support throughout many long and interesting episodes of my life…

I am only here because of you — and I’m only here for you!!!

All thanks and love to you for all,

JD”

Depp only joined social media back in April to reach out to his fans during the pandemic. At the time, he released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” with guitarist Jeff Beck. He’s continued to use Instagram ever since, occasionally sharing new videos and also promoting his latest projects. For instance, he followed up this post with a shout-out to his UK followers that his new movie, Waiting for the Barbarians, also starring Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson, hits cinemas there this week.

Johnny Depp is next due to star as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. He recently applied to move his upcoming court case with Heard to next spring/summer so as to avoid clashing with filming. However, Heard has refused to allow the delay, claiming it clashes with her own commitments to Aquaman 2. For now, we’ll have to wait and see how that situation resolves itself.