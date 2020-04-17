Watch: Johnny Depp Joins Instagram With Video Message For Fans

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the world to a halt, people now find themselves in need of hope and encouragement more than ever. Since all of the celebrities are also stuck at home due to widespread shutdowns in Hollywood, some of them, including Johnny Depp, have taken it upon themselves to keep people entertained by increasing their interactions with fans on social media platforms.

While these past few months have been pretty difficult for communities around the world in their fight against the novel coronavirus, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has managed to reclaim his status as a beloved actor after going through much scrutiny for allegations of abuse from his former flame Amber Heard.

As part of his defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actress, Depp submitted many pieces of incriminating evidence, including an audio clip in which Heard admits to hitting her husband and another where she smugly tells him that no one’s going to believe his side of the story.

Suffice it to say, the tables have turned in the former couple’s messy court feud, and people are now asking for justice and voicing support for Depp. So, it’s safe to say that this is the perfect opportunity for the actor to go public again and interact with his fans. As such, he recently opened an official Instagram account and posted an 8-minute video offering guidance and encouragement to all those who’re living in quarantine.

Depp starts off by explaining that this is his first experience with social media, as he didn’t feel “any particular reason” to partake until now. He then went on to note that this may be a good time to “open up a dialogue,” as the fight against the virus is causing “immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people’s lives.”

He then went on to say:

“I know for the moment if feels like both of our hands are tied behind our backs, and to some degree they are. But our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained and we can care, and through caring we will help each other and we will prevail. Caring is as close as the eye can see, it’s right in front of you at all times if you just have a look.”

The Fantastic Beasts star concluded his video by revealing that he’s recorded a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” with Jeff Beck, which you can listen to here, and also teasing more posts on his personal account in the near future:

“Thanks very much, I reckon there’s more to come, so I’ll see you down the road. Until then, stay well, stay well,” He said.

Like the actor says, this is just the first video of many, so be sure to keep an eye on Johnny Depp‘s Instagram feed over the coming weeks for more.