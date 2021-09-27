Johnny Depp Interrupted By Recording Of Amber Heard At Film Festival

Even by the standards of the last half a decade, it’s been a whirlwind few days for Johnny Depp. The actor showed up at the San Sebastian Film Festival to collect his honorary Donostia Award, where he issued a scathing takedown of cancel culture, warning that nobody is safe anymore.

He was back in the headlines shortly afterwards when it was revealed that Amber Heard has subpoenaed the LAPD as part of the $50 million defamation lawsuit Depp had launched against her, which she’s responded to with a $100 million counter-claim of her own. To top it all off, the former Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star was trolled with a recording of his ex-wife’s voice during a press conference at the recent festival, as per ScreenDaily.

Johnny Depp Poses Behind Bars To Accept An Award

The audio came from a statement Head made outside London’s High Court in 2020 during the libel action brought by Depp against British tabloid The Sun that had labeled him as a ‘wife-beater’. The court found in the newspaper’s favor, but the battles between the warring Hollywood stars are nowhere close to being over.

That wasn’t the only interruption to the press conference; a question from Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers was blocked by the moderator after asking Depp how he personally felt about the objections to him receiving the Donostia Award, something the festival organizer already addressed prior to the event.