Johnny Depp Reportedly Still Trying To Get Amber Heard Fired

There’s a lot of drama buzzing about social media about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard right now. Large swathes of the internet are convinced that she’s been fired from Aquaman 2 for failing a physical exam, despite there being no official statement and the story originating in some murky places. One source of information has been leaker Daniel Richtman, who is providing such a steady stream of scoops on Depp and Heard that he must have exceptionally well-connected sources close to both.

His latest exclusive is that Depp is pleased with the internet scuttlebutt and is continuing his campaign to deny her major roles. Depp was first alleged to have attempted to harm Heard’s career in a 2019 lawsuit between him and his ex-attorney Jake Bloom (which was eventually settled). The case referenced Depp’s attempts to persuade disgraced former chairman of Warner Bros Kevin Tsujihara to drop Heard from Aquaman and any other upcoming projects. Clearly, this failed as Heard starred in the movie.

Based on that it’s certainly not impossible that Depp is still manoeuvring behind-the-scenes to get Heard booted off Aquaman 2, though if he is I doubt he’ll succeed. As for the rumor she’s been let go for putting on too much weight? Well, considering that Heard recently shot new footage as Mera for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and there’s not a sniff of credible confirmation, I think it’s safe to assume she hasn’t been fired.

Johnny Depp Poses Behind Bars To Accept An Award 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But it’s worth wondering at what point Heard becomes too hot to handle? Warner Bros are in a tight spot here: keep her and they’ll face the continued anger of her many online critics. Fire her and they risk being seen as bowing to the mob, which would look particularly bad after the British court ruling that Depp can be called a “wife beater”.

Whatever happens, the sorry saga of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is destined to rumble on for some time yet.